Barcelona linked with Wolves star Ruben Neves in 2022

Barcelona could make a shock €30m move for Wolves star Ruben Neves to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2022/23 season.

La Blaugrana have already signed one player from the Premier League club this season after agreeing a six month loan deal for ex-La Masia academy star Adama Traore.

Traore has enjoyed a strong return to Catalonia in 2022 and Barcelona have been strongly linked with activating their purchase option on the Spanish international.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Barcelona have made preliminary contact with Neves’ representatives to assess his interest in a move away from Molineux.

Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes has been heavily involved in transfer business involving the two clubs in the last 12 months, including Traore’s loan and Francisco Trincao’s move to England in 2021.

The 24-year-old has been ever present in Wolves’ midfield, following his 2017 move from Porto, with just 11 league games missed across the last four and a half seasons.

