Barcelona still haven’t decided whether they’re going to buy Adama Traore

Adama Traore has been one of the biggest surprises of Barcelona’s activity during the January transfer window. His arrival was overshadowed by Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but he’s been superb, providing an invaluable ability to unbalance opponents out on the right flank.

However, according to Diario AS Barcelona haven’t yet decided whether they’re going to keep him beyond the loan deal that expires at the end of this season. To do so they’ll have to pay his parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, the princely sum of €30m, no small beer for a club as financially tight as Barcelona.

It’s true, however, that a deal could be done with the Premier League side that could perhaps see Francisco Trincao, the Portuguese forward on loan at Wolves from Barcelona, join the club on a permanent deal. His option to buy is also €30m. That means they could sign him for free through an exchange.