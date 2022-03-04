Barcelona edge closer to beating Real Madrid to sign the next Pedri from Racing

Barcelona have an agreement in place with Racing starlet Pablo Torre as per Mundo Deportivo. The deal to sign the 18-year-old is done; now all that’s left is for Barcelona to strike a deal with his club. They don’t want to pay the full €10m release clause.

Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid, who were also interested in the teenager, to his signature. A creative midfielder who can play in the centre or out on the left, his contract will run until 2025.

He’s already become a key man for Racing, who are currently top of Group 1 of the Spanish Third Division. He’s played 21 games this season, making 18 starts, and has scored six goals.

The manner in which Barcelona have beaten Madrid to sign Torre is reminiscent of how they stole a march on their great rivals to sign Pedri from Las Palmas back in 2019. He stayed in the Canary Islands on loan until the summer of 2020, when he joined up with Barcelona. It’s thought Torre could do the same with Racing.