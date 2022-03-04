Barcelona are set to reach an agreement with La Liga to join the CVC deal.

The Blaugrana were originally set to sign up to the deal before siding with Real Madrid due to their involvement in the Super League project.

Since then, they have fiercely opposed the project, which sees clubs handed a huge amount of cash upfront in exchange for around 8% of the television rights for the next 50 years.

According to sport, in a surprise twist, Barca are now set to sign up to LaLiga Group International, the holding company set up with the CVC loan.

It’s reported Barca are close to agreeing a deal to join the group, though with differing terms.

The Blaugrana have already agreed TV contributions elsewhere, but it’s reported they will have to repay the loan in time.

According to the report, Barca are taking the action because they want to sufficiently raise their salary cap to allow for the signing of Erling Haaland.

It’s expected their salary cap will already raise due to the restructuring of long-term debt and the new sponsorship deal with Spotify.

Though, Haaland will come with a particularly large wage, and Laporta wants to make provisions.

The deal would also be a huge boost for La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who wants to isolate Real Madrid as the only team not to sign up, aside from Athletic Club, whose motivations are very different.

While Real Madrid’s interest lie in the Super League, Athletic Club would not be part of that project and have simply rejected the deal because they don’t need the loan, being very solvent, and thus, there is no need for them to forfeit part of their TV profits to access it.