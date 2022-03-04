Barcelona are yet to make a decision over loan star Adama Traore.

Traore joined Barca on a loan deal from Wolves until the end of the season in January.

The Spain international rejoined Barca seven years after leaving the club, returning to his home in the city.

And he has already impressed, racking up four assists in just six appearances across all competitions.

Xavi Hernandez has been delighted with Adama’s impact, but no decision has been made over the option to buy Barca hold in the player.

President Joan Laporta said he wanted to activate the clause as early as Traore’s presentation.

But according to Diario AS, Barca are yet to make a decision on the €30million option to buy included in the deal.

It’s reported Barca want to give it a little more time before coming to a decision to avoid any hasty decision-making.

The Blaugrana are likely to strengthen their front line further this summer, and it’s unclear what that will mean for Traore’s playing time.

But he has certainly impressed so far, and his ability to also play wing-back should help him bag a long-term spot at Camp Nou.