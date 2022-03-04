Atletico Madrid could offer Gini Wijnaldum PSG exit in 2022

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid could offer Dutch star Gini Wijnaldum a way out of Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Wijnaldum opted to make the move to the French capital ahead of the 2021/22 season following his contract expiry at Liverpool.

Barcelona had looked to be his destination, after leaving Anfield, but the former Newcastle United star opted for a last minute change of heart to join PSG.

However, the move has not worked out for Wijnaldum, with just 13 Ligue 1 starts this season, with his starting role far from guaranteed under Mauricio Pochettino.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, despite being less than 12 months into a three year deal in Paris, Atletico are considering a move for the 31-year-old.

Los Rojiblancos will be quoted around €20m from PSG, with Diego Simeone looking to boost his midfield squad depth, as Hector Herrera is set to complete a free transfer move to MLS side Houston Dynamo.