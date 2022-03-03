Xavi meets with Erling Haaland

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez travelled to Munich on Tuesday to meet with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, according to Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu.

Xavi chose to meet with Haaland in person in order to convince him of the project he is building at Barcelona and explain how he sees Haaland fitting into it. Haaland is in the Bavarian capital recovering from a recent injury, one of several that have held him back this season.

L’Esportiu reported that Xavi was accompanied by technical secretary Jordi Cruyff, although this news has been disputed by Mundo Deportivo.

This Thursday afternoon Deportes Cuatro also broke a story about Haaland, detailing the supposed offer that Barcelona president has made to agent Mino Raiola. Laporta is willing to do everything he can to convince the Norwegian forward to join Barcelona and has proposed a €190m contract over a five year period. Raiola, a famously stubborn negotiator, prefers a three year deal with the option of a further two.

Regardless of the terms, competition will be stiff for Haaland. Rumours have linked the front man with Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent months, with the player supposedly open to a move this summer.