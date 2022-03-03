World Wildlife Day: Five La Liga stars with famous animals

In today’s social media world, many famous footballers’ pets have become ‘celebrities’ in their own right! To mark World Wildlife Day (March 3rd), we take a look at five of the most well-known pets from around LaLiga Santander households.

Isco’s dog Messi

Isco may be a Real Madrid player, but one of his several dogs is named after Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. His family picked the name and Isco gave in to their pressure, while he has even joked that he wouldn’t take this dog for walks in central Madrid in order to avoid having to shout “Messi” on the capital’s streets!

Gerard Piqué’s rabbit Max

Max Piqué Mebarak is one of the most famous rabbits in the world. Gerard Piqué and his partner Shakira are one of the most high-profile celebrity couples in the world, and their posts about their family’s rabbit are seen by fans across the globe – always attracting millions of likes.

Anfield, Marcos Llorente’s dog

When he’s not training or playing, Marcos Llorente is usually spending time with his dogs. He and his partner have several of their own: KD, Marqués and Ronnie. But Llorente also spends a lot of time with his mother and her pug named Anfield. The name comes in tribute to the stadium where he famously scored twice to knock the then reigning European champions out of the Champions League in 2020.

Marcelo’s dogs Lola and Kora

Real Madrid legend Marcelo’s social media posts featuring his dogs Lola and Kora often go viral. It’s frequently joked that these two dogs have as much as Marcelo himself!

Koke’s cat Romeo

Most footballers prefer dogs over cats when it comes to choosing a pet, but Atlético de Madrid’s Koke is more of a cat lover. The Atleti captain and his family have a cat called Romeo, who regularly appears on his social media feed.