Who is Atletico Madrid’s latest starlet Pablo Barrios?

Pablo Barrios was the man of the match last night as Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 3-2 in the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League as per Diario Sport. The 18-year-old, who’s already made Atletico’s first-team squad before, managed to score a brace.

An U19 international with Spain, Barrios was actually a Madrid player until 2018 when he left Valdebebas to switch to their great cross-city rivals Atletico. He’s become a key part of their Juvenil A midfield and has also enjoyed minutes with Atletico B this season.

As well as Dortmund, Atletico will be joined by Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, Salzburg and either Dynamo Kyiv or Sporting Club de Portugal depending on the result of the latter two’s tie later today.

The UEFA Youth League was founded in 2013 and its current champions are Madrid, although not for much longer after Atletico knocked them out of the competition. Barcelona and Chelsea have won the competition twice, more times than anyone else.