WATCH: Betis fans raise the noise levels

Real Betis fans raised the decibel levels ahead their Copa del Rey semi-final with Rayo Vallecano.

Holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at Vallecas, Real Betis will see this as an excellent chance to reach the final. Despite being Spain’s fourth largest clubs by number of members, Los Verdiblancos have only won the competition twice before. Their last triumph came in 2005. In what could be Joaquin Sanchez’s final season in professional football, the veteran captain will be keen to lift the trophy.

The atmosphere outside the Benito Villamarin was rocking as the fans waited for the stars to arrive. Complete with flares and whistles, Rayo Vallecano’s team bus was met with an ear-splitting noise, as caught by MARCA.

🚌🏟 Así fue el hostil recibimiento al @RayoVallecano en su llegada al Benito Villamarín para disputar la vuelta de semifinales de #CopaDelRey ante el @RealBetis 📹 @ramonnavarrofot pic.twitter.com/5V2YJ5QnZg — MARCA (@marca) March 3, 2022

Betis come from a painful derby defeat to Sevilla on Sunday, where they lost 2-1 to their city rivals. Rayo have been struggling for form of late, failing to record a league win this calendar year. Both sides will see this as an opportunity to make history, with Rayo having never reached the final before.