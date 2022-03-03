Thibaut Courtois has issued his thoughts on Real Madrid’s La Liga situation.

Los Blancos are enjoying a fine season, currently six points ahead of Sevilla at the top of La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have been dominant during this season, keeping Sevilla are bay despite a small wobble of late.

But the title race is far from over as we approach the final stretch of the season, with Real Madrid still needing to play the likes of Barcelona and Sevilla.

And that is something Courtois have acknowledged in his assessment of the current situation.

“In La Liga we have to continue doing our duty, to win,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“A little time remains and everyone wants to win Real Madrid. Each game is difficult, we have left some points along the way after the winter break but we are excited to continue winning.

“You have to do it.”

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad this weekend in a difficult test ahead of their Champions League second leg with PSG.

They then face Mallorca in the Balearic Islands before a mouth-watering Clásico with rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

Barca have been in fine form of late, and it’s clear that, at the least, they will put Real Madrid’s title credentials to the test as we near the end of the season.