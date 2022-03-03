Thibaut Courtois has sent a warning to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League second leg with Real Madrid.

PSG head to the Spanish capital with a lead thanks to Kylian Mbappe‘s late strike at Parc des Princes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men dominated in the first leg, and Courtois had to save a Lionel Messi penalty before Mbappe finally found a way past him late on.

That puts PSG in the lead heading into the second leg, but Courtois has sent a message to his and Real Madrid‘s round of 16 rivals over the magic of the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We have had an up and down month,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “We went out of the Copa, which was not what we hoped, and the away game in Part was not good but it’s still open.

“I am happy to help the team with my saves, with the penalty.

“We hope to be able to come back. The Bernabeu has lived many moments like this, of comebacks and we hope to be able to do the same.”

The second leg will be played on Wednesday, March 9, and crucially, there will be no away goals at play, which will help Real Madrid given their failure to score in Paris.