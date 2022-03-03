Sevilla goalkeeper Bono has two assists to his name already this season

Sevilla’s second goal in their 2-1 victory over Real Betis at the Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday evening was scored by Munir but it was assisted by his compatriot, Bono. According to Diario AS it was the Moroccan goalkeeper’s second assist of the season.

That puts him among the most creative players in Sevilla’s squad. Lucas Ocampos has five assists while Ivan Rakitic and Marcos Acuna have four apiece. Oliver Torres has three. Bono, Jesus Navas, Karim Rekik, Gonzalo Montiel and Papu Gomez have two.

Bono is so much more than just a goalkeeper but he does the basic tenets of his job superbly as well. Against Betis, for example, he made a stunning double save on Cristian Tello. Last season, of course, he also scored a goal against Real Valladolid that secured a crucial point for Sevilla back in March.

Bono is a complete player who, at the age of 31, is living the best moment of his career at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. It’s not an exaggeration to say that, alongside Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, he’s the best goalkeeper in all of La Liga.