Real Madrid see Manchester City as their only genuine rival for Erling Haaland’s signature

Real Madrid are preparing to accelerate their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland according to El Chiringuito. Los Blancos know that the Norwegian wants to come to the Santiago Bernabeu and believe the only rival for his signature is Manchester City; they don’t see Barcelona as a genuine threat.

The story all along has been that Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain was Madrid’s number-one target and that, while they wanted Haaland, their priority was prying Mbappe from Paris. But now it seems that they’re gearing up to go after Haaland for real and are prepared to lock horns with City in order to land him.

Haaland, 21, joined Dortmund in 2020 and it’s widely reported that he has an informal release clause in his contract with the German club that comes into effect this summer in the region of €75m; that’s half of his Transfermarkt value, which is €150m. Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 games for Dortmund and 12 in 15 caps for the Norwegian national team. He’s something else.