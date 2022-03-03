Real Madrid expect to welcome David Alaba back for Real Sociedad clash

David Alaba completed another session without problems this morning and will be part of Real Madrid’s clash with Real Sociedad on Saturday evening according to Cope.

The Austrian had suffered a micro-tear in his abductor that prevented him from taking part in Madrid’s 1-0 win at Vallecas over Rayo Vallecano last weekend. It had been thought that he was going to be kept on ice for the game on March ninth.

That’s when Madrid welcome Paris Saint-Germain to a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu for a mammoth Champions League clash. It’ll be the second leg of their last 16 tie with a place in the quarter-final up for grabs; PSG go into the game with a slight lead.

They won the first leg of the tie back at the Parc des Princes thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Kylian Mbappe. Having Alaba back and fighting fit is a really big boost for Madrid.