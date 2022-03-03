Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis have confirmed their starting XIs for tonight’s Copa del Rey clash.

The two sides go head-to-head at the Benito Villamarin this evening in the second leg of their semi-final.

Betis hold a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg, winning in Vallecas, albeit narrowly.

Rayo have a big task to defeat an in-form Betis away from home, but they still have plenty of belief after defying the odds time and again this season.

Betis have won this competition twice, last winning it in 2005, while Rayo have never reached the final, only reaching the semi-finals once before.

We already know that the winner of this tie will face Valencia in the final, with Los Ché defeating Athletic Club on Wednesday night in the other second leg.

Ahead of tonight’s second leg, Betis and Rayo have confirmed their starting XI.

Claudio Bravo remains in goal for Betis, while Youssouf Sabaly starts at full-back.

Willian Jose starts up top, with Betis more or less as expected elsewhere.

Rayo, meanwhile, have gone with Sergi Guardiola ahead of Radamel Falcao up top.

You can see the full starting XIs below.