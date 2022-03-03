Pablo Barrios shines as Atletico Madrid knock Real Madrid out of the UEFA Youth League

Atletico Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League after knocking Real Madrid out in the last 16 last night. Pablo Barrios, according to Marca, taught Los Blancos a lesson in how to play football, scoring a brace.

Barrios, 18, is a central midfielder with a nose for goal. He’s contributed two and an assist so far in the UEFA Youth League and actually began his career on the other side of town at Madrid before switching codes in the summer of 2017 when he was 14.

As well as Dortmund, Atletico will be joined by Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, Salzburg and either Dynamo Kyiv or Sporting Club de Portugal depending on the result of the latter two’s tie later today.

The UEFA Youth League was founded in 2013 and its current champions are Madrid, although not for much longer after Atletico sent them out of the competition with a 3-2 win. Barcelona and Chelsea have won the competition twice, more than anyone else.