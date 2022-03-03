Oriol Romeu is officially the best-performing Spaniard in Europe for the month of February

Oriol Romeu is fulfilling his potential in the Premier League with Southampton. The former Barcelona, Valencia, Chelsea and Stuttgart man arrived at St. Mary’s Park in 2015 and has since made 241 appearances, providing seven goals and five assists.

His level has led the CIES Football Observatory, as carried by Marca, to recognise him as the highest-performing Spaniard of the month of February across Europe. His recent performances have led him to score a 91.8 out of 100 in their algorithm.

There are only six players across the top five league to have performed better than the Barcelona youth-teamer; Bukayo Saka, Virgil van Dijk, Kylian Mbappe, James Ward-Prowse, Christopher Nkunku and Lorenzo Insigne. The highest-placed La Liga player is Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

Romeu is the player who’s completed the sixth-most successful tackles in the Premier League this season; 38 out of an attempted total of 61. He’s also in the top ten of recoveries, with 196.