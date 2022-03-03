Luuk de Jong’s form at Barcelona has Monchi rubbing his hands back at Sevilla

Luuk de Jong was on the verge of joining Cadiz for the rest of the season during the January transfer window only to stay put at Camp Nou and become an important player for Barcelona. The Dutchman has become the man who, under Xavi Hernandez, has become the forward with the best average of goals per minute.

Xavi has always highlighted his professionalism and the example he sets for the rest of his teammates, something that’s beginning to pay off on the field of play. Back at his parent club Sevilla, meanwhile, as per Diario Sport, Monchi is rubbing his hands. The Andalusian outfit intend to sell De Jong this summer and he’s raising his market value with every passing week in Catalonia.

Barcelona don’t have an option to buy included in the deal with Sevilla and so will have to enter a bidding war like everyone else. But it’s unlikely they’ll do that; their focus is on signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer transfer window. De Jong, 32, wants to join a club that gives him the best chance of making it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Netherlands.