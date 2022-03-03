Leonardo admits Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to sign Sergio Ramos may have been a mistake

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has admitted that his decision to sign Sergio Ramos this summer may have been a mistake. The Andalusian centre-back arrived in the French capital after 16 trophy-laden seasons in La Liga with Real Madrid.

Ramos is a club legend at the Santiago Bernabeu but decided to depart when his contract expired last summer. Florentino Perez was only willing to offer the 35-year-old a one-year deal, his policy when it comes to players in their thirties.

Ramos was insulted by this and wanted a multi-year deal, believing he deserved it due to his years of service. Florentino didn’t agree but PSG did, signing him on a two-year deal.

But Ramos has made just five appearances for PSG since putting pen to paper totalling 283 minutes, four in Ligue 1 and one in the Coupe de France. He’s scored one goal and been sent off once. He’d hoped to be fully fit in time for PSG’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Madrid in Spain but it won’t happen.

“When we signed him he was physically fine,” Leonardo said according to Marca. “As of today he’s played five games. Unfortunately, what we had planned didn’t happen. It’s difficult for him and for everyone. The day we say he can no longer play, everyone will be clear. Of course.

“But this isn’t the case, although not playing makes it difficult for him to be a leader. We’re going to wait before drawing conclusions, the season isn’t over yet. But I’m not afraid to take responsibility for mistakes when I make them.”