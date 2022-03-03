La Liga president Javier Tebas says the Super League rebels lie more than Vladimir Putin

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their continuing plans to break away from European football’s traditional structure and create a Super League. He said that their presidents lie more than Vladimir Putin.

Andrea Agnelli, Juventus’ president, is expected to announce a second Super League project during the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit today. Tebas, alongside UEFA president Alexander Ceferin, didn’t hold back when asked about it.

“It’s very difficult for the English clubs to form part of this competition so they are creating a Super League with two categories and the national leagues are the second category,” Tebas said in comments carried by Football Italia. “There will be two or three clubs relegated but there will always be the typical teams; Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus. It’s going to be difficult for them to go down.

“They’ve made enemies of UEFA and the Premier League, whose growth goes against their model,” Tebas continued. “We know this, we have this information. They can say what they want but this is what they’re working on. Every time I read about it, I get cross. I think they lie more than Putin to be honest.”

The Super League was first announced last April, with 12 clubs across Europe announcing their intention to break away from European football’s traditional structure and create their own closed competition. It collapsed within 48 hours, however, the six involved English clubs’ decision to pull out killing it dead. Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus, however, haven’t given up. Atletico Madrid, Milan and Internazionale had also been involved in the initial plot but aren’t engaged in this latest iteration.