Kroos injured in training – doubtful for PSG clash

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos sustained a thigh injury in training this Thursday, according to Diario AS.

The German will undergo further tests tomorrow, but is a serious doubt for Real Madrid‘s clash with Real Sociedad this weekend. Despite this, AS did report that the coaching staff were optimistic about his chances of playing in the Champions League next week, based on the player’s self-diagnosis.

Real Madrid will lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain this coming Wednesday, knowing they have to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Kroos’ absence could be decisive, with Real Madrid already missing starters for the tie. Both Casemiro and Ferland Mendy will miss the match after picking up a yellow card suspension in the first leg.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has come under criticism from fans and media alike for his lack of squad rotation this season. Injuries to Karim Benzema have left Los Blancos looking short in front of goal lately. As for Kroos, he has played every match save one since he returned from injury at the start of October.