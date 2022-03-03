Juventus chief Agnelli insists Superleague is not a failure

Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli has remains defiant in his support of the Superleague project.

After scathing remarks from LaLiga President Javier Tebas and Aleksander Ceferin earlier in the day, Agnelli responded. Jordi Archs of Mundo Deportivo quoted Agnelli’s words: “The Superleague has not failed.”

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only the clubs that remain publicly in favour of the project and have been digging their heels in over the matter. Ceferin criticised the trio for trying to relaunch during a war, referencing the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“They were perfectly aware of the fact that I was working on the matter as President of Juventus,” assured Agnelli, also calling UEFA a “monopolist” organisation.

“In my opinion, football needs urgent reform. Compromise is no longer an option, we need more profound reform. Is a monopolising organisation capable of leading a business like football? I don’t think so,” continued Agnelli.

LaLiga President Tebas had earlier attacked the clubs still involved, claiming “They lie more than Putin.”

“I’m not going to respond to any questions about Tebas, his words speak for themselves,” said Agnelli.

“It’s a collective effort of twelve teams, not just one person. Twelve clubs signed a 120-page agreement and that agreement is still binding for eleven of them.”

Agnelli did not confirm which club had legally left the agreement. Rumours have swirled that the Superleague clubs will announce changes to their initial proposal to try and convince more clubs to support it.

Currently, the matter is also part of a legal dispute with the European Court of Justice. If the Court should decide that UEFA represent a monopoly over European football, the Superleague will have strong legal backing against any threats UEFA may make.

Image via GettyImages.