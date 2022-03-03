Barcelona’s signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking like being an inspired one.

The Blaugrana had to work into the final minutes of the January transfer window and beyond to wrap up the Aubameyang deal.

But their hard work is already paying off, with the former Arsenal striker scoring five goals in his first six games, including a hat-trick.

The deal was only possible because Aubameyang was able to cancel his contract at Arsenal, dropping a £300,000-per-week contract after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta.

Barca were then able to sign him as a free agent, registering the veteran frontman before the La Liga deadline.

But it took some financial moves to make the deal happen, including Aubameyang taking a pay cut.

According to finance expert Dr Rob Wilson, Barca were told they had €2.5million remaining in their La Liga cap, which was drastically reduced last summer.

And Aubameyang agreed to take the €2.5million over the next six months as part of his contract, which runs until 2025 with the option of cancelling the deal in 2023.

That works out at around £96,153 per week, which is a huge dip from the £300,000 he was earning at Arsenal.

Though, it’s understood there is an agreement for the striker to get improved terms from the summer, with some renegotiation expected when Barca’s cap is increased in the summer, thanks to their restructuring of long-term debt and new sponsorship deals.