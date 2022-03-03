We now know the Copa del Rey finalists for the 2021/22 season.

The semi-finals are done and dusted, and we now know Real Betis and Valencia will go head-to-head in this season’s final.

Valencia saw off Athletic Club with a second leg win on Wednesday night thanks to a Goncalo Guedes winner, and they will be looking to add to their 2019 title in this competition.

Betis made life more difficult for themselves in the second leg, though, there was little they could do about Bebe’s stunning free-kick to level the score for Rayo Vallecano in the 80th minute after a 2-1 first leg win for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Thankfully for Betis, Borja Iglesias was in the right place at the right time to deflect home a goal-line clearance in stoppage time.

Betis will now be looking to win the competition for the first time since 2005, but when is the Copa del Rey final, and what do you need to know about it?

When is the final?

This season’s Copa del Rey final will take place on Saturday, April 23.

The kick-off time is yet to be decided.

Where is the final?

As has been the case in the last two years, this season’s final will take place at Estadio La Cartuja, in Seville.

That means Betis will play this final in their home city, though ticket allocations are likely to be equal.

The road to the final

Real Betis reached this season’s final thanks to wins over Alicante, Talavera, Valladolid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and most recently Rayo Vallecano.

Valencia, meanwhile, defeated Utrillas, Arenteiro, Cartagena, Atletico Baleares, Cadiz and most recently Athletic Club.

Betis have won this competition just twice before, while Los Ché have won it eight times.

Betis have finished runners-up twice, while Valencia have finished twice nine times.