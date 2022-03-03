Barcelona’s decision to move on Emerson Royal labelled the sale of the year in England

Emerson Royal joined Barcelona last summer thinking that he was going to be the alternative right-back to Sergino Dest. The Blaugrana brought him back from Real Betis, where the Brazilian had performed to a high level and shown signs he could operate in the elite of European football. But it wasn’t to be.

Tottenham Hotspur signed the defender on the final day of the summer transfer window but it hasn’t been a transfer that’s worked out all that well for the London club as per Diario AS. He’s lost prominence since Antonio Conte took over from Nuno Espirito Santo and hasn’t been performing to the level expected of him.

On Tuesday he came on in the second half of Tottenham’s elimination from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship outfit Middlesborough. He was at fault for the decisive goal, breaking the offside trap to allow his opponent score. Tottenham supporters have since taken to social media and heavily criticised the Brazilian, leading some to label it the sale of the year.