Barcelona target Jose Gaya drops hint on his future after Valencia’s defeat of Athletic Club

Valencia beat Athletic Club 1-0 last night at a packed Mestalla to confirm their place in the final of the Copa del Rey. They’ll face either Real Betis or Rayo Vallecano in the final at La Cartuja depending on the result of their clash at the Benito Villamarin.

Jose Gaya, Valencia’s captain, was forced to come off in the first half due to injury. The 26-year-old’s contract at Mestalla expires in the summer of 2023 and he’s been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this close-season to serve as competition with Jordi Alba. He was asked about his future post-match last night.

“This isn’t the time to talk about my future,” Gaya said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “I love these fans, Valencia is my club. It always will be and they’re in my heart.”

Such comments don’t exactly shoot down rumours of an imminent departure. It’s understood Gaya doesn’t want to renew his contract at Valencia as he wants to progress from a sporting perspective and Barcelona could help him in that sense. His release clause at Mestalla is €100m but given he’s only got a year left on his contract he could be got for between €10m and €12m.