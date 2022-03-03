Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent a message of support to the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine are currently attempting to battle off a full scale invasion from neighbours Russia.

Russia wish to occupy Ukraine and the attempted invasion has already reportedly led to thousands of deaths.

It is a tragic situation that has seen around one million people forced out of their own country, while hundreds of thousands of men and women have stayed to fight for their country.

The EU and its allies have continued to sanction Russia, while the country has also been punished in sport.

And as sport tries to do its bit to support Ukraine, Barca president Laporta has sent a message of his own to the Ukrainian people.

He said: “For all of them and for all of the people who are living in an unjustifiable situation, we want you to know that we will help every person who arrives in our country seeking refuge.

“We are with you. Stop the war!”

The EU has today announced that it will make temporary exceptions for refugees arriving from Ukraine, with those people being allowed temporary visas and work permits, along with other benefits.