Barcelona and Real Madrid battle it out for the signature of Racing 18-year-old Pablo Torre

Racing are back in fashion due to their starlet Pablo Torre. The 18-year-old is attracting the attention of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, although it’s the Blaugrana who are winning that particular race at this moment in time according to Marca.

The influence of Xavi Hernandez, who shares an agent with Torre, is apparently important. His release clause stands at €10m but it’s thought that figure won’t be triggered to secure the player’s signature, that it will fall a little short of that.

There’s also the prospect of him staying in Santander if Racing are promoted to Segunda and joining Barcelona at a later date, much like Pedri did with Las Palmas. But there are other clubs waiting in the wings; Real Sociedad like him, as do Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal, Ajax and Twente.

Torre is attracted to the Premier League as one of his favourite players growing up was Chelsea-era Eden Hazard. It’s thought he models his game on both the Belgian and Andres Iniesta.