Barcelona accelerate deals for Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are continuing to work hard ahead of the summer transfer window and two players they’re close to closing deals for are Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana want to make a big investment in a top-class forward this close-season so have to be financially intelligent in order to strengthen other areas. Both Kessie and Christensen are set to become free agents come the end of this season.

Regarding Christensen, Barcelona are currently competing with Bayern Munich for his signature although it’s thought the Catalan club are in pole position. Mateu Alemany is currently in London working on this particular deal.

In the case of Kessie, Milan’s supporters are putting pressure on him to announce his new destination out of fear that it could be Internazionale, their great rivals and closest neighbours. That could be announced in the near future.