Atletico Madrid have been handed an injury boost of sorts amid a run of back luck in the treatment room.

Los Rijoblancos currently have five players out injured, including Stefan Savic, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Daniel Wass, Mattheus Cunha and Mario Hermoso.

Wass was particularly unlucky, joining from Valencia before suffering a significant knee injury in his first La Liga appearance for his new club.

The Dane was signed to improve options at right-back due to Kieran Trippier’s exit to Newcastle United.

Wass is a midfielder by trade but is also able to play right-back, but he is now sidelined with a grade two knee strain.

But there is good news as he battles towards a recovery.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Wass is now working with the ball and he has taken a significant step forward in his recovery.

The 32-year-old is still only aiming to be involved in the final run of the season, but his return to the grass is a big boost.