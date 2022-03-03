Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin explains how La Liga can compete with the Premier League

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has assured that, in order to compete with the financial might of the Premier League, La Liga as a collective has to modernise in comments to Cope.

“Perhaps for Atletico it means less, because we’ve already taken that step by building the new stadium,” he said. “But it’s important for the rest to do the same. It’s the only way we have to grow our image, offer a better product. If we want to build a league that can compete with the Premier League, a global league, it’s necessary to modernise, digitise and build infrastructures so that fans can enjoy the experience.”

The Premier League has pulled away from La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 by some distance in recent times. It’s attracting the best players and the best coaches in the European game, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool proving themselves head and shoulders above the rest of the elite.

Atletico are perhaps the best example of a club breaking through a glass ceiling and hitting that next level of the elite clubs in Europe, but theirs is an increasingly rare story. The level of money injected into the game by Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and most recently Newcastle United has changed the playing field with potentially dire consequences for our game.