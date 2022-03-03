Ansu Fati is working in the capital to recover from his latest injury.

It has been a long year or so for Fati, who spent around 10 months out with a serious knee injury.

Fati finally returned earlier this season, but he suffered two more injury setbacks, both related to his hamstring.

Hamstring injuries are not uncommon after a serious knee injury, and Fati has fallen victim to that pattern.

The young striker‘s latest setback was a serious one, and he was advised to have surgery, but he opted to undertake intensive physiotherapy instead.

As part of his recovery, which could end around April time, he is staying in Madrid to work with the TVA clinic, according to El Pais via Sport.

Fati is working with Joaquín Juan, who is a physio trusted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the report, Fati’s schedule includes elastics, static exercise bikes and weights in the morning.

The then returns home for noon to eat with brother Braima, who is staying with him, before returning to undergo treatment with regenerative machines, working with stem cells to completely cover any scar tissue.

It’s hoped Fati can return around mid-April, with Barcelona not willing to take any chances.