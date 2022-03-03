Aleksander Ceferin criticises Super League for attempting relaunch in the midst of war

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has hit out at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their continuing plans to break away from European football’s traditional structure and create a Super League. He said he’s sick and tired of talking about it.

Andrea Agnelli, Juventus’ president, is expected to announce a second Super League project during the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit today. Ceferin, alongside La Liga president Javier Tebas, didn’t hold back when asked about it.

“I’m sick and tired of talking about this project that has nothing to do with football,” Ceferin said in comments carried by Cope. “First they started with this nonsense idea in the middle of the pandemic and now I keep reading articles that they’re planning something else in the middle of a war. They live in a parallel world. They can play in their own competition, but if they do they’re not going to play in ours.”

The Super League was first announced last April, with 12 clubs across Europe announcing their intention to break away from European football’s traditional structure and create their own closed competition. It collapsed within 48 hours, however, the six involved English clubs’ decision to pull out killing it dead. Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus, however, haven’t given up. Atletico Madrid, Milan and Internazionale had also been involved in the initial plot but aren’t engaged in this latest iteration.