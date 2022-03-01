Watch: Pedri’s pulls off outrageous back-heeled nutmeg during Barcelona’s rout of Athletic Club

Pedri has reminded the world just how good he is since returning from injury at the beginning of this calendar year. The 19-year-old midfielder from the Canary Islands enjoyed an incredible breakout season last term and represented Spain at both Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games during the summer. But he broke down from injury upon his return to Barcelona and has only just managed to return to full fitness.

And return he has. Gavi and Nico Gonzalez have both followed in Pedri’s footsteps this season and proven valuable assets to Xavi Hernandez’s midfield at Camp Nou. Gavi has even managed to earn himself a call-up to Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team at the incredibly young age of 17. But since Pedri has returned he’s reminded everybody just how good he is; he doesn’t just have the potential to be world-class, he already is.

This was clearly evident on Sunday evening, when Barcelona beat Athletic Club 4-0 at Camp Nou to record their third straight win for the first time this season and elevate themselves into the top four. Pedri was absolutely sensational, thrilling the crowd at one point late on with an audacious backheel and being compared to Andres Iniesta by Xavi.