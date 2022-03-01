Robert Lewandowski linked with move to Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich marksman Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid by El Chiringuito as carried by Diario AS. Paco Garcia Caridad has said that the Polish forward and his family are interested in coming to Spain and although there aren’t any negotiations currently taking place the move could come to fruition.

Lewandowski, 33, is one of the most lethal goalscorers in the history of football. He joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has since scored 333 goals for the club in the 362 games he’s played for them. This season he’s scored a scarcely believable 39 goals in 33 games across all competitions. He’s scored 74 goals in 128 caps for Poland.

But the belief in Lewandowski’s camp is that he’s achieved all there is to achieve in Bavaria having won literally all there is to win at the club. His contract expires in the summer of 2023 and the veteran believes he has one last great challenge left in him. Atletico, struggling this year despite their status as defending champions, could use him.