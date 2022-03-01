Real Madrid will have a full stadium for their mouth-watering Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos are now only just over a week away from their Round of 16 second leg with PSG, which takes place on March 9.

There was late heartbreak in the first leg, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men losing 1-0 following a stoppage time Kylian Mbappe strike.

Real Madrid have a tough task to turn the deficit around, but they are enjoying a fine season, and with Karim Benzema now fully match fit, they are certainly capable of managing it.

And they will be helped by a full Santiago Bernabeu, albeit as full as it can be with the ongoing construction works.

Real Madrid have sold out all home tickets, and there will be a capacity of 60,000 at the game.

Ticket prices ranged from €100 and €410, with some membership-holding fans receiving a discount of 30%.

Real Madrid have managed to increase their attendance by around 10,000 for this game as works continue on the Bernabeu revamp.