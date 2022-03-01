Real Madrid line up Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as an alternative if they don’t land Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are considering a move for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer according to Fabio Santini as carried by Mundo Deportivo. The Nigerian marksman is Madrid’s alternative if they can’t sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Osimhen, a Nigerian international, is valued at €80m by Napoli. He’s scored ten goals in the 21 games he’s played for the Southern Italian club so far this season. Osimhen’s career began at Wolfsburg before spells with Charleroi and Lille, who Napoli signed him from. They want to keep him but they are preparing for the eventuality should he leave.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain is Madrid’s number one target this summer but they’d like to bring in another centre-forward as well as the Frenchman. Their current number nine is Karim Benzema, but he isn’t getting any younger and there isn’t really a viable alternative at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment. Osimhen would be an asset.