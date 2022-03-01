Paris Saint-Germain are set to have made a fresh offer to Kylian Mbappe amid his expiring contract.

The Frenchman is set to leave PSG for free this summer, with Real Madrid desperate to secure his signature.

PSG are equally as desperate to keep hold of him, and they have money to burn given their cash-rich backers.

According to Le Parisien via Sport, PSG have now submitted a fresh offer to Mbappe in a bid to keep him beyond this season.

It’s reported the new offer is for two years, worth €50million per year and around €100million in total.

It will be interesting to see whether that turns Mbappe’s head, with the striker staunch in his rejection up until this point.

The striker supported Real Madrid as a child and has a unique opportunity to take his future into his own hands this summer.

Though, he says he still hasn’t made up his mind, and it seems he may not make a decision until after this season.