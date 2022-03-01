Paris Saint-Germain are pushing hard for Kylian Mbappe to renew his contract with the club

Despite the presence of both Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior the undisputed star of Paris Saint-Germain’s season has been Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has bounced back from a disappointing summer with the French national team and stepped up a gear, proving the decisive player for his club and one of the very best players in the world.

Mbappe scored the decisive goal against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie and notched a brace against Saint-Etienne on Sunday evening to draw level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on goals scored for PSG. Only Edinson Cavani, currently of Manchester United, has scored more goals than him for the club.

On the horizon, however, is the expiration of his contract with PSG. It runs out at the end of this season and Madrid are desperate to sign him on a free transfer when it does. PSG, however, are also desperate to keep him, and according to Marca are beginning to apply real pressure in a last-ditch attempt to convince him to renew at the Parc des Princes.