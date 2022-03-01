Marcelo says he would like to retire at Real Madrid as he nears the end of his contract.

The veteran full-back has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2007, making more than 500 appearances across all competitions.

Marcelo has won five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and 14 other titles across domestic and European competition.

The 33-year-old is one of the most successful players to have played the game, but his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Marcelo’s latest contract is set to come to an end this summer, and there is no renewal in sight at this point.

The full-back is not at the level of his previous years, and Real Madrid could be ruthless as they look to build for the future.

But when asked what he wants to do, Marcelo is in no doubt, wanting to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu after 15 years at the club.

“I am very relaxed in the club of my life. I have in my head to play until my son grows and I can play with him,” he told Marca.

“I want to continue at the top level. Now we have important games, I am captain of the best team in the world and I am very relaxed, I feel very safe.

“I don’t think beyond that, everything has an end and I would like to continue and retire here, but I am not the one who decides.”