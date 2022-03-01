Lionel Messi reunited with old Barcelona teammates Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi was reunited with his old Barcelona teammates Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez this weekend. The three, great friends as well as former colleagues, came together in Paris to celebrate the birthday of Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. Antonella is close friends with Fabregas’ and Suarez’s wives also.

Of the three, it was Messi who spent the longest at Camp Nou. He made his senior debut in 2004 and played for the Blaugrana until the summer of 2021 when he departed for PSG on a free transfer after it became evident Barcelona couldn’t afford to renew his contract.

Fabregas came through the youth system at Barcelona but broke through as a senior professional at Arsenal. He returned to Camp Nou in 2011, spending three years playing alongside Messi before departing for Chelsea in 2014. Suarez joined Barcelona that same summer, playing an integral role alongside Neymar Junior in helping Messi fire Barcelona to a magnificent treble that season under Luis Enrique. He left for Atletico Madrid in 2020.