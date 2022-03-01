Lionel Messi has decided whether or not he’s going to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season

Lionel Messi has endured a rough beginning to his Paris Saint-Germain career. The Argentine joined the French club from Barcelona on a free transfer during the summer transfer window when it became evident that the Blaugrana couldn’t afford to renew his contract. His early form was respectable but not quite the extraterrestrial level we’ve become accustomed to seeing from him. Now, however, he’s hitting his best form again.

And according to Mundo Deportivo he’s already decided to stay at the Parc des Princes next season despite rumours connecting him with another summer move. Little by little he’s adapted to his new dressing room, a transition aided by the presence of old friends like Neymar Junior, Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes as well as new friends like Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe. He also enjoys a good relationship with Mauricio Pochettino.

The one blot on his copybook is the treatment he’s received from the French media. He hasn’t liked how harsh they’ve been in their judgement of him, especially L’Equipe. Messi has complained to the club’s staff about it. But that doesn’t detract him from his ultimate goal; the Champions League.

Messi is excited about the prospect of returning to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on March ninth. He’s determined to win a fifth Champions League title this season.