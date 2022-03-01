Juventus want to reduce their option to buy Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata is approaching the final few months of his two-year loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid and the Italian club are keen to trigger the purchase option they have installed in his contract. The catch, however, is that they want to reduce the fee that’s currently fixed at €35m according La Gazzetta dello Sport and carried by Marca.

Morata’s contract with Atletico expires in the summer of 2023 and he’s recently said that he wants to stay in Turin. The Spaniard has played more games for the Old Lady than any other club throughout a somewhat itinerant career, providing 55 goals and 37 assists in 172 appearances for the Italian outfit. This season he’s managed to provide eight and seven across all competitions.

Morata, 29, broke through as a senior professional with Real Madrid in 2010 before leaving for Juventus four years later in 2014. He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu after two years in Italy in 2016 only to leave a season later for Chelsea and the Premier League. He joined Atletico two years later in 2019, initially on loan before making his move permanent the season after. He rejoined Juventus in the summer of 2020 on loan.