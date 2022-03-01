Italian justice won’t investigate Arthur-Pjanic swap deal

La Repubblica in Italy have reported that the Italian public prosecutor won’t be investigating the Arthur Melo-Miralem Pjanic swap deal, as referenced by Mundo Deportivo.

The deal took place in the summer of 2020, with the Bosnian transferring to Barcelona for €60m and the Brazilian moving to Juventus for €70 million. With the deal occurring towards the end of June, some have questioned whether the figures in the deal were inflated for accounting purposes.

Club accounts must be closed for the year on the first of July at Barcelona and heavy losses were recorded under former President Josep Maria Bartomeu. The deal has come under heavy scrutiny and the suggestion is that the inflated figures helped Bartomeu to show the balance sheet in a better light.

Barcelona are currently investigating the deal and incumbent President Joan Laporta may take Bartomeu to court over the issue. Another swap deal with Valencia in which goalkeepers Neto and Jasper Cillessen changed clubs is also under suspicion.

Juventus on the other hand appear to be in the clear. Their swap deal involving Danilo and Joao Cancelo won’t be investigated either, according to the report.

Pjanic is currently at Turkish giants Besiktas on loan from Barcelona, while Arthur is currently fighting for his place in the Juventus midfield.