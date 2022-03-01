Geoffrey Kondogbia injured and a doubt for Manchester United clash

Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has suffered a muscle injury, the club website confirmed on Tuesday morning.

After feeling discomfort in their 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday night, the French international was substituted in the 68th minute. The club has said he will undergo physiotherapy treatment and his recovery will determine the speed of his return to the team.

🏥 Kondogbia da otra mala noticia al Atleti

🙏 Estará fuera un par de semanas y el objetivo es llegar a Old Trafford ✍️ @AS_JesusColinohttps://t.co/J7OIAuuf9m — Diario AS (@diarioas) March 1, 2022

Spanish newspaper AS have said that the recovery could last a couple of weeks. He is certain to miss Atletico’s fixture with Real Betis on Sunday and most likely the following weekend against Cadiz too. The club will aim for a return against Manchester United in the Champions League, taking place on the 15th of March.

Kondogbia had gained plaudits for his performances against Manchester United and Celta Vigo, but will now be another headache for manager Diego Simeone. The Argentine must find a way to replace his skillset ahead crucial fixtures which could dictate the fate of their season.

The central midfielder joins Koke, Stefan Savic, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha on the treatment table.

Image by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images.