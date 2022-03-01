Gareth Bale has returned for Real Madrid but is this his swansong?

One of the most significant pieces of football news came from Spain this past month as Gareth Bale made his first club appearance in nearly six months for the Real Madrid side. The Welsh international featured for the first time since August 26th as his team was held to a 0-0 draw by Villarreal.

It wasn’t the result that Real fans would have hoped for but it was a promising return for Bale who came closest to scoring as he rattled the crossbar. As his club look to close in on another La Liga title, Bale should have more of an impact but could this be his final few weeks at the Bernabeu?

Old Friends Come Calling

As news broke over Gareth Bale’s likely involvement against Villarreal, reports began to emerge claiming that the player had agreed to return to the Premier League for 2022/23. The player recently spent a year on loan at his former club Tottenham Hotspur and those stories suggest he will be returning to Spurs for a third spell.

The claims certainly make sense from Tottenham’s point of view. With new manager Antonio Conte in charge, the club is employing his favoured system but is struggling to find wing backs who can adequately slot in.

Gareth Bale would be a perfect fit for Conte’s plans and it would certainly be a move that would please Tottenham supporters. The Welshman remains a fan’s favourite and, while injuries dogged that loan spell at times, he was an effective player when he did make it out onto the pitch.

Both clubs will return to that discussion once the season comes to a close but there is much to play for before time is called on the current campaign.

Real Look to Close in

That goalless draw at home to Villarreal saw Real Madrid settle for a four-point lead at the top of the table. The club will also be taking up their challenge in the Champions League and a fit and firing Gareth Bale would certainly boost their chances.

Real certainly have the support of the sports betting industry. The safe betting sites in 2022, as sourced by SBO.net, have Carlo Ancelotti's men listed as red hot favourites to claim their 35th La Liga title.

Where Next for Gareth Bale?

Gareth Bale’s future at the club level remains the subject of speculation but his international ambitions may be a clue to his next move. The winger will be desperate to help his Welsh side come through the playoffs and make it to the Qatar World Cup.

He may be 32 and injury prone but he needs to keep playing if he is to be a force for Wales this year. At Tottenham Hotspur, he has nothing to prove and would be an almost certain starter under Antonio Conte next season.

At Real Madrid, things aren’t quite so clear cut: The club has grown frustrated with Gareth Bale’s injury concerns in recent years and there is a feeling that he needs to keep performing at the highest level to come into Ancelotti’s plans.

Of course, there may be other options for Bale when this season finally comes to an end. Other clubs may show interest but, for now, it seems to be a straight choice between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.