Ferran Torres believes Barcelona can achieve ‘cool things’ as they look to continue their impressive form.

Barca have enjoyed a fine run of form of late, starting to turn their disappointing campaign around.

The Blaugrana endured a very difficult first half of the campaign, falling out of the Champions League, and indeed the top four.

But they are now back in the top four, and they look serious candidates to win the Europa League, although we are still early in the competition.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men have won their last three games, scoring four goals in each of their last three games.

New signings have been keen to that upturn in form, and Torres has been one of those players, impressing both centrally and out wide.

The Spain international arrived on a big-money deal from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

And speaking about his side’s upturn in form and Europa League efforts, he told Mundo Deportivo: “The Europa League is an important competition for us, we have to go out to win it.

“The knockout against Napoli was a turning point because the results were what they were.

“We have a very young team, with some veterans.

“We are Barca and I think we are turning the situation around. We are ready to take a step forward and to do cool things.”