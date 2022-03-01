Ferran Torres has spoken following his promising start to life at Barcelona.

The Spain international joined the Blaugrana on a big-money deal from Manchester City during the January transfer window.

Torres was Barca‘s priority heading into January and they got their man, paying more than €50million to complete the deal.

In general, Torres has played well across the front three, but the one concern has been his lack of goals.

The 21-year-old has only scored one in nine games and some fans expected a bigger output.

But as a false nine or a winger, Torres is there to provide much more than goals, and that’s something Pep Guardiola recognised while the forward was at Manchester City.

In any case, Torres is confident the goals will come with hard work, and with Barca firing on all cylinders in front of goal, scoring 12 goals in their last three games, he has every chance of finding the net more frequently.

“I am very happy, the coach trusts me a lot and I am relaxed in front of goal,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“One has to work and the results will come. I am on the path.

“Everything is being focused in front of goal and I’m bringing more things to the team.

“I’m an outfield player and associating with my teammates is also important.”