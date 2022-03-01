Concerns grow about Erling Haaland’s injury record

Erling Haaland has suffered another setback in his recovery from his latest injury according to Diario AS. The Norwegian marksman has been out of action since January 22nd, when he had to be taken off during Borussia Dortmund’s clash with Hoffenheim. It looks unlikely he’s going to return in time for Sunday’s clash with Mainz and a more realistic date would be the clash with Arminia Bielefeld on March 13th.

All of Europe is following the story closely. Haaland has been labelled as one of the most promising footballers in the game and is widely expected to leave Dortmund when an informal release clause comes into play this summer; both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been credited with serious interest in the forward. But concerns are growing regarding his injury record given he’s already had four so far this season.

Haaland has missed 87 days of the 2021/22 season, more than double the 37 he missed last term. In the four seasons the 21-year-old has played as a professional he’s missed a total of 185 days, a statistic that shows while his promise is undoubted so too is his propensity to pick up muscular injuries. And that will worry prospective suitors.